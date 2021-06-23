Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,497 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $133.44 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

