Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at $368,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCE traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,460. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

