ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 1,833,774 Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 41.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,252,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833,774 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $442,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nintendo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.70. 211,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,850. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

