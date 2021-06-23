ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,970,625 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 556.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics accounts for approximately 1.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 3.22% of 10x Genomics worth $634,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXG. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $16,195,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 404.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG traded up $4.97 on Wednesday, reaching $202.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,568. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.37 and a twelve month high of $203.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.44.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at $173,424,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total transaction of $996,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,051,160.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $43,736,141. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

