ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,667,401 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,420,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,667,401 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Stratasys worth $269,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 709.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,600 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. 41,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,018. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.16. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

