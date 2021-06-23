ARS Investment Partners LLC Invests $151,000 in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,697.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 386,011 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth $83,000. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPRT stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $818.56 million, a PE ratio of 132.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

