ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nemaura Medical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nemaura Medical by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nemaura Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nemaura Medical by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMRD opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

