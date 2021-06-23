ARS Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS:ICF opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.