ARS Investment Partners LLC Takes $257,000 Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AZZ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 1,623.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.