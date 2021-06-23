Arthur M. Krieg Buys 7,224 Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CMPI opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

