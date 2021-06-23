Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 160,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,356,724 shares in the company, valued at $131,340,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.84. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

