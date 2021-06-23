Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $637.57 Million

Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce sales of $637.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $616.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.55 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $574.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,231. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

