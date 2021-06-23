Assura (LON:AGR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 77.23 ($1.01). Assura shares last traded at GBX 76.15 ($0.99), with a volume of 5,279,438 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 221.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 26,650 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.50 ($26,113.80). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 27,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,339.

Assura Company Profile (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

