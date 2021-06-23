Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $1 Million in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 1.67% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,701,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,372,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,817,000.

Shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 5,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,039. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

