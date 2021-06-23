Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. Landcadia Holdings IV makes up about 1.0% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCAHU. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $20,790,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $19,800,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $16,830,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $5,979,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $4,950,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAHU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 39,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,189. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

