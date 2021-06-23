Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,671,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NGCAU stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 68,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,430. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.