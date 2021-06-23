Atalaya Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 50,000 Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSAA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 3,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,743. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

