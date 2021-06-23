Atalaya Capital Management LP Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,847. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

