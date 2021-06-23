ATB Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by ATB Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$26.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

NYSE NOA opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $495.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

