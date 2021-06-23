Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $62.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

