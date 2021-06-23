ATN Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One ATN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ATN has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATN has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $177,243.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.66 or 0.00643992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00078027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038629 BTC.

About ATN

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

