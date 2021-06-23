Atossa Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 116,352 call options on the company. This is an increase of 324% compared to the average daily volume of 27,473 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 228,940.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 442.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398,211 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 732,244.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,706 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $848.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.