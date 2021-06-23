Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Down 2.7%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.63. 10,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,207,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

