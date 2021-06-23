Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Aurora has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $686,249.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

