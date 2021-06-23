Aurubis’ (AIAGY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of AIAGY stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. Aurubis has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $46.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

