Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) shot up 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $46.01. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIAGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

