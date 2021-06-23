Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $639.40

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 639.40 ($8.35) and last traded at GBX 638.40 ($8.34), with a volume of 264836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632.40 ($8.26).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 582.36 ($7.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 576.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

About Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

