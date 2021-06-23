Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.670-4.970 EPS.

ADSK stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,180. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.90.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.86.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,046 shares of company stock worth $7,781,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

