AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AZO traded up $10.27 on Wednesday, hitting $1,444.77. 2,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,262. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,081.54 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,448.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

