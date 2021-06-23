Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 361,444 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,444 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $54,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $56.52. 238,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,745,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.