Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 128,346 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1,906.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,346 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $24,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.70. 8,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,424. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.