Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,269 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $459.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,631 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

