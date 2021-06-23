Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 595,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

KMB traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $130.54. 26,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,845. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

