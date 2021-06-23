Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $92.64 Million Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,104 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International makes up 2.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $92,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 526,760 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,562,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 127,768 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,996. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

