Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in General Electric by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in General Electric by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,708,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,387 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 95,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in General Electric by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,089,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,369,000 after acquiring an additional 776,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in General Electric by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 76,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

