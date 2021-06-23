Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,833 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

SLV opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.10. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

