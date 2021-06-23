Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 135.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,770,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,692,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 643,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $183.91 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

