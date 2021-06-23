Avaya Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,142 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 884% compared to the typical volume of 116 call options.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -94.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.04. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

