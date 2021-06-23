Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.40 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

