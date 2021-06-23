Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.09

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 8476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -836.05 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

