Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth $14,787,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in LKQ by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 51.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.35. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

