Aviva PLC Purchases 1,049 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

