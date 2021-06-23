Aviva PLC Purchases 347 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

