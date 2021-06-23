Aviva PLC Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 89.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,474,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,374,000 after acquiring an additional 163,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

