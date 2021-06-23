Aviva PLC Sells 29,835 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,835 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

