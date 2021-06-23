Aviva PLC Sells 73,586 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,586 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

