Aviva PLC Trims Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

BGNE stock opened at $332.52 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $181.17 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,170,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

