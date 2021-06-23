Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 327,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,779,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

