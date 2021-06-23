AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.43% of AxoGen worth $61,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after buying an additional 208,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AxoGen by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 151,266 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 81,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 145,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

In other news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXGN stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.74 million, a P/E ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. Equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.