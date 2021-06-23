AXPR Price Tops $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $18,343.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AXPR has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00020337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.85 or 0.00610875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00078102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039551 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

